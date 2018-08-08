HOLLAND, Mich. - On a sleepy little street in Holland, one woman is on duty to figure out who sent her a wasteful, not-so-special delivery.

The lakeshore woman doesn't want her last name shared but she opened her mailbox last month to a peculiar package.

"The biggest thing was why I was chosen," Donna said.

"When I opened this it was a huge Ziploc bag and it said on there, 'You've been pooped on want to know by whom? Turn over."' But Donna told 13 ON YOUR SIDE when her son managed to grabbed a pair of gloves and turn the card over all it read was, '''You'll never find out who did this.'"

Leaving Donna in the dark and a poopetrator on the loose.

"I felt like it was a rude thing to do. What a waste of time and postage," Donna added with a laugh.

In all seriousness, it did concern this dog owner a bit since it appeared to be targeted. The package was addressed to her specifically.

A glance at the photo Donna sent 13 ON YOUR SIDE showed a PO box number in the background.

A quick reverse address search pulled up poopsenders.com, a company that holds true to its namesake.

But it doesn't solve the mystery of who delivered the dump.

"I'm glad it didn't have a leak out the bag or anything," Donna laughed.

13 ON YOUR SIDE did ask Donna if she had any issues with her dog and if someone would want to seek revenge, she said absolutely not. Her dog is 13-years-old and is always on a leash.

According to the poop senders website, sending poop for entertainment purposes, is legal.

