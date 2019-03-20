HOLLAND, Mich. — West Michigan is about to get another HopCat. The Grand Rapids-based brew pub is opening up late next month on 8th Street in downtown Holland.

Between now and then, managers are hiring people to work in its 6,200 square food restaurant.

Applicants are encouraged to apply in person at the hiring center located at 212 South River Avenue. You can also text "BARFLY" to 85000 or apply online. You have between now and April 12 to apply.

HopCat has more than a dozen locations although it was recently announced that their Chicago brew pub was closing.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.