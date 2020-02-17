HOLLAND, Mich.—The man convicted of sexually assaulting a Hope College student was sentenced to 3 to 10 years in prison.

Tristen Reyes, 32, was sentenced Monday in Ottawa County for the October 2018 assault. In January, a jury convicted Reyes of assault with intent to commit sexual penetration and fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct.

According to police, two 21-year-old Hope College students left Parrots Lounge in downtown Holland sometime before 2 a.m. on Oct. 20, 2018. Reyes then approached the women on 14th Street.

One of the women told police Reyes pulled down his pants and started masturbating, then went in front of her and assaulted her. The woman said he grabbed her neck and breast and put his hand up her skirt. She said a friend pushed him away.

After the assault was reported to police, a photo of the suspect was circulated to the public. The photo, along with numerous tops, helped officers identify and arrest Reyes.

Reyes was also sentenced to five years probation in Jan. 2019 for indecent exposure.

