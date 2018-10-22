HOLLAND, Mich. - Students at what is known as a relatively quiet campus in Holland are on high alert after two separate criminal incidents were reported just feet near campus.

"It's rare that it happens around here, and that's why it's important for us to continue to put the message out," Hope College Campus Safety Director, Jeff Hertel, told 13 ON YOUR SIDE on Monday.

Two weekends ago, Holland Police reported two men attempted to abduct a student while she was walking to her dorm. She refused to get into the car with the two men, fought them off and ran to her dorm.

Exactly a week later, two other female students were walking home when a man approached one of them and forcibly touched her, the other woman yelled at the suspect and he ran off.

"I'm pretty surprised because it's a pretty safe area," said Kelly, a junior at Hope College. "It's just been something we've had to talk about and we've had to address because it's never been like this in the past."

Police don't know if the two incidents were related. They say they are similar but the suspect descriptions are not.

Regardless the incidents have sparked a reminder for students of resources available to them to keep safe:

The Hope College Student Transportation Department provides rides during the day and evening.

Campus Safety will also escort any student day or night if they feel unsafe

The college also has a shuttle program that runs around the campus to avoid walking in the dark

Most important Hertel says they have confidential advocates students can talk to if something has happened

"We're out there to help them; we're concerned about their safety and their success here at Hope College. I think one goes hand-in-hand," he said.

Hope College also has Self Defense and Rape Aggression Defense courses available for students.

