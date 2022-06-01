Two ambulances near Hope College after shooting, campus on lockdown while police search for suspect

Dispatch tells 13 ON YOUR SIDE two ambulances have been sent to the area for possible victims.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Police are on the scene of 16th and College setting up a perimeter after a shooting, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office reports. The suspect is still at large.

Dispatch tells 13 ON YOUR SIDE two ambulances have been sent to the area for possible victims.

Police say it happened around 10:20 p.m. Hope College's campus is still on lockdown and students are asked to 'remain vigilant' until the all-clear is given.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.