HOLLAND, Mich. - It took police more than a week to find a Holland man accused of assaulting a Hope College student and now he's out of jail.

Tristen Reyes, 31, faces sexual misconduct charges after police say he forcibly touched a young woman near campus in October.

Reyes bailed out of jail just a couple of days after he was arrested, which does not sit well with some Hope College students.

"It's terrifying to know that he's out again. Like you never know what he's going to do," Hope College junior Josie Wynsma told 13 ON YOUR SIDE on Tuesday.

"It makes me feel like I have to be vigilant and careful because it's not a safe world out there," Mary Clare, a Hope College senior added.

Holland Police say in October, two 21-year-old Hope College students were walking east on the sidewalk on 14th Street near College Avenue. Authorities say the victim was walking a short distance behind her friend when she was approached from behind by a man who grabbed her and "forcibly touched" her.

After releasing a surveillance photo of the suspect, police identified the suspect as Reyes from public tips. Charges were filed against the 31-year-old but police couldn't find him for more than a week.

They eventually caught up to him and arrested him in early November.

On Tuesday, Nov. 20, Reyes was arraigned on a felony charge of assault with intent to commit sexual penetration and one count of fourth degree criminal sexual conduct.

"It's a little unsettling that it happened so close to Hope's campus," Mary Clare added.

Hope College sent us a statement following the arraignment saying in part, "Since the incident, staff members from the college have been working to support the student."

The school also identified a number of resources the college has made available to students to get around safely on and off campus and learn self-defense.

Reyes will be back in court for a probable cause conference in early December.

