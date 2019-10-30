HOLLAND, Mich. — Juan Sandro Cabrera was found guilty Wednesday morning of first-degree murder, felony firearm and gang membership for killing 14-year-old Troy "TJ" Wells in February.

The incident happened at the Hampton Inn on Felch Street in Holland Township on Feb. 16.

Wells was shot between six and seven times; three shots to the torso were fatal, said Dr. Stephen Cohle, deputy medical examiner for Ottawa County.

Earlier this month, the prosecution played surveillance clips from multiple hotel cameras for the jury, as Detective Michael Tamminga walked them through the incident from the stand.

The video shows wells arguing with Julio Palomares, who witnesses said was shown in a photo with Cabrera holding rifles and throwing gang signs. The two are believed to be members of the Latin Kings.

The case is not complicated, said Assistant Ottawa County Prosecutor JoEllen Haas in her opening statement on Oct. 22.

"The defendant came out of room 230 with an assault rifle, shot TJ no fewer than six times from a few feet away," Haas said. "TJ was unarmed. That's what happened."

Cabrera was arrested nearly two weeks after the shooting in Watersmeet, Michigan, more than 500 miles from the scene.

Last week, Defense Attorney Christopher Kessel went on to say several witnesses had lied under oath and were only concerned with clearing their names.

Witnesses testified in April that Cabrera was a member of the Latin Kings gang and posed for a picture holding a rifle the night of the shooting.

Initially, authorities charged the wrong person in the shooting death after multiple people misidentified the suspect, Haas said.

