HOLLAND, Michigan — An organization that feeds hungry children is expanding its services to a fourth county in West Michigan.

Kids’ Food Basket, a Grand Rapids-based nonprofit, announced Wednesday it will bring its flagship Sack Supper program to Allegan County this spring. The move was spurred by a $130,000 donation from Perrigo, a consumer healthcare company located in Allegan.

“We spend a lot of our time living and working there, so giving back to the kids in that community,” said Sarah Barwacz, public relations manager for Perrigo. “It's just an absolute no-brainer, and we're really excited to see what they do with the funds.”

The nonprofit will start by offering 50 nightly meals to students at Pullman Elementary School in April. Plans for expansion will be released later in 2019.

“We are a direct service to direct need organization, and we need to be wherever children need us,” said Afton DeVos, chief operating officer at Kids’ Food Basket. “Perrigo and their generosity is allowing us to move into a fourth county to serve children who need us."

According to Kids’ Food Basket, 14 percent of children in Allegan County do not know if, or from where, their next meal will come.

“This is the third meal of the day that, in conjunction with breakfast and lunch served in a classroom, will be exactly what a child needs for brain and body development,” DeVos said.

The nonprofit serves over 8,000 children in Kent, Ottawa and Muskegon Counties. The first $30,000 dollars of Perrigo’s donation will go towards programming in Ottawa County.

“With food equity as our true north, we’re focused on where there is community need and where we can make a difference,” DeVos said. “And we believe in Allegan County, even though it’s a different…environment as a rural community, there is an opportunity for us to make an impact.”

