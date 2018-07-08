PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. - According to the Holland Fire Department, the Tuesday afternoon water rescue at Lake Macatawa was a false alarm.

A concerned neighbor called authorities around 12:30 p.m. Aug. 7, when they saw an unattended watercraft. The Holland Department of Public Safety, Holland Fire Department, the Ottawa County Dive Team and the U.S. Coast Guard were all called to the scene because it was believed the man driving the watercraft may have swam into the Azalea drain and was unable to get out.

The man actually parked his watercraft and walked to a friend's house. He was located by authorities safe and sound.

UPDATE: Scene is clear. Holland Fire says it was a false alarm. The individual was located and he was never in the drain. He parked his watercraft in the area and walked on over to a friend’s house. @wzzm13 — Jaleesa Irizarry (@JaleesaWZZM) August 7, 2018

Holland Fire Capt Tinney says a neighbor saw the individual in the area earlier, saw the water craft unattended, and thought he may have swam in the drain. Fire officials call this a good intention call with the best possible outcome. @wzzm13 — Jaleesa Irizarry (@JaleesaWZZM) August 7, 2018

The false alarm closed down a portion of South Shore Drive, however the scene has cleared for through traffic.

