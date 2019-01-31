HOLLAND, Michigan — During a historic cold spell, permanent and temporary shelters in Ottawa County are asking for more resources.

It’s the kind of situation no one is fully prepared for, said Steve Rusticus, gateway director at the Holland Rescue Mission. The organization has shelters on Fairbanks and S River Avenues in Holland.

The shelters saw a 10-15 percent uptick this week. The short-handed staff is housing around 150 people, Rusticus said.

“The staff is amazing, it’s just not everybody can get here,” he said. “The folks who can get here are doing great at serving.”

Some braved the extreme cold Wednesday to donate to the shelter. The Holland Rescue Mission is still asking for winter gear, food and other items.

“We need all hands on deck,” Rusticus said. “We need other agencies, other churches, who are stepping up and saying, 'Hey, we want to help.'”

Maple Avenue Church and Ministries, located at 427 Maple Ave. in Holland, is also serving as a temporary overnight shelter.

“There is a need in our community, and that need has to be met,” said Lindsay Cherry, a volunteer organizer of the shelter, where a handful of people stayed Tuesday.

Donors have brought in several items, including winter gear, sanitation packs and food. But with increasing demand, the church is asking for more help.

“This is something that’s urgent, and something that needs to be more intentional that our churches are working together,” Cherry said. “We need to show this community that Holland does care.”

Maple Avenue Church and Ministries is partnering with nearby churches to serve as warming centers and shelters. The city of Holland’s Human Rights Commission posted a list to Facebook Wednesday.

