OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A Park Township llama was saved by veterinarians after being mauled over the weekend in a suspected dog attack.

The incident took place Sunday, Sept. 29, at the Skeltis family farm off Butternut Drive in western Ottawa County. The llama, named Saleh, underwent emergency surgery after the attack.

Saleh's owners found her with face stuck in the metal fence at the edge of the farm, initially believing she got herself caught.

"She had significant damage to her face and her ear was torn off," said Jennifer Skeltis. "It was two-and-a-half hours of [the vet] stitching Saleh, her whole muscle and facial tissue back up. It seemed to be, like, 80 or so stitches."

Jennifer Skeltis shows where vets operated on Saleh.

WZZM

DNR officials believe the attack was carried out by a dog. The tracks left at the farm were bigger than any coyote, said DNR Conservation Officer Gerard Goulette.

"There was a lot of soft sand, and the only tracks other than the livestock were dog tracks," Goulette said.

Veterinarians were able to preserve the majority of Saleh's face. She's now taking antibiotics and is quarantined from the farm's two other llamas during her recovery.

"We're happy they were able to fix her," Skeltis said. "She won't be what she used to be, but she'll be OK."

The farm is surrounded by a five-foot fence with some areas covered in electrical wire. The Skeltis family plans to purchase a trail camera to monitor tracks left by other animals in the future.

"[The llamas] can guard, they're very territorial," Skeltis said. "It's odd for a llama to be attacked for the reason we got them. They can defend themselves quite well."

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.