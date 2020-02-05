ZEELAND, Mich. — Zeeland East Senior Autumn Fitchett hasn't been able to see her friends for weeks.

"It hurts not being able to see my friends or talk to them, it's kind of difficult," says Fitchett.

Instead of being upset about life during the pandemic she wants to help those in need.

"I know there's a lot of people hurting and struggling right now with the pandemic so I figured that I would put together a food pantry to help people out," says Fitchett.

Her mother Deborah says Autumn used money she had saved for a very special night.

"She used her own Prom money since she won't be doing Prom this year probably and even if so she felt it was necessary to put the money towards the good of helping others," says Deborah Fitchett.

The free food pantry in front of Autumn's home is stocked with everything from perishables to bath tissue. And it turns out that her kindness is rubbing off on others.

"We've had some neighbors come and drop some things off...rice, beans," says Fitchett.

"This is probably the best lesson anybody could ever learn even being not in school right now, this is a life lesson and sometimes your life lessons teach you more values than anything you could get out of a book so I'm just super proud of her," says Deborah Fitchett.

