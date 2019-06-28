HOLLAND, Mich. — Ottawa County Sheriff's Deputies are searching for a man who is suspected in stealing a car for from a dealerships in Holland.

It happened at JJ's Auto Sales on the 2400 hundred block pf Van Ommen Dr.

The owner said a man came into the dealership to test drive a white 2017 Mitsubishi Mirage on Thursday and drove off with the vehicle.

An employee made a copy of the man's drivers license, which is standard procedure, before taking a car out for a test drive, the owner said.

After reviewing security footage, the owner told police the man grabbed the copy of his license off the desk, took the keys and drove away.

The suspect told the sales people he recently moved to Holland from Chicago.

If you have any information about this case you're asked to called the Ottawa County Sheriff's Department at 616-738-4000.

Surveillance photos from JJ's Auto Sales

