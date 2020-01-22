HOLLAND, Mich — The man charged with sexually assaulting a woman near Hope College has been found guilty.

32-year-old Tristen Reyes could now spend up to 10 years in prison for assault with intent to commit sexual penetration, and fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Reyes was found guilty of the two charges Wednesday, Jan. 22 in an Ottawa County courtroom. The charges stem from an incident in the fall of 2018.

According to police two 21-year-old Hope College students left Parrot's Lounge Dive Bar sometime before 2 a.m. on October 20. Reyes approached the women on 14th street sometime around then, according to testimony.

One of the women says Reyes pulled down his pants and started masturbating, then went in front of her and assaulted her. The woman says he grabbed her neck and breast, then put his hand up her skirt. She says a friend pushed him away.

After the women reported this to to police, a photo of the suspect went out to the public. This, along with numerous tips, helped officers identify Reyes as the suspect.

Reyes is expected to be sentenced on February 17.

