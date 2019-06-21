HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A 47-year-old man was pulled from a pond at Waverly Shores Village after falling into the water due to a medical condition.

Deputies from the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to the intersection of 120th Avenue and Riley Street on reports of a subject face down in the water.

The 47-year-old was fishing in a pond when he suffered a medical condition that caused him to fall into the water face down. A 57-year-old man from Zeeland was driving on 120th Avenue when he saw the fisherman fall into the water.

The Zeeland resident ran to the victim and held his head above water until deputies arrived on scene and pulled the patient to shore.

The patient was transported to Holland Hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

