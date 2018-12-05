HOLLAND, Mich. - Jeremy Beavers, 31, was sentenced to nine to 25 years for a 2016 armed robbery in Holland.

On Aug. 24, 2016, Beavers went into a Dollar Tree on E 24th Street and demanded money from an employee while displaying a handgun. After getting money from the cash register, Beavers then directed the employee to the store office where more money was located.

The 31-year-old suspect then left the store on foot.

Nearly a year later, the Holland Department of Public Safety found Beavers in a jail in Wisconsin where he was being held on unrelated charges. He was transported to Ottawa County where he faced charges of armed robbery.

Beavers was sentenced on Friday, May 11.

