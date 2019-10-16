HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One person was seriously injured in a crash Wednesday morning in Holland Township.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office responded to the two-vehicle personal injury crash which occurred on Adams Street at I-196 just before 8 a.m.

A 23-year-old Holland man driving a 2011 Buick was going through a traffic signal at westbound I-196. A 32-year-old Wyoming man was driving a 2012 Kenworth Conventional truck traveling west on Adams Street, attempting to turn left onto westbound I-196 when the collision occurred.

The 23-year-old sustained serious injuries from the crash and was transported to Butterworth Hospital by ambulance.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.

