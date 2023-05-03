27-year-old seriously injured while assembling Tulip Time carnival ride

Police say the incident happened just before 11:30 a.m. in the parking lot of the Holland Civic Center, where rides for the Tulip Time Carnival were being assembled.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A 27-year-old has been hospitalized with serious injuries after falling off an extension ladder while assembling a carnival ride in the city of Holland.

Police say the incident happened just before 11:30 a.m. in the parking lot of the Holland Civic Center, where rides for the Tulip Time Carnival were being assembled.

Investigation on scene showed a 27-year-old man was climbing an extension ladder while assembling the Ferris wheel when he lost his footing and fell. Although the man was wearing a safety harness, it did not break his fall and he hit multiple parts of the Ferris wheel on his way down.

Paramedics were able to stabilize the victim on scene, but he was airlifted to Spectrum Health with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The man worked for Skerbeck Entertainment Group, which operates the carnival for the Tulip Time Festival.

