HOLLAND, Mich. — Two vehicles and a riding John Deere lawn mower were involved in a crash Friday in Holland Township.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to the intersection of Greenly Street at Snip Drive just after 2 p.m.

Deputies said a 59-year-old man from Holland was driving a Toyota pickup and he failed to yield to a 65-year-old woman who driving a Hyundai. According to the department, this occurred when the Toyota turned north on Snip Drive from Greenly Street while the Hyundai had the right of way.

The vehicles crashed in the intersection, meantime the owner of a house at the corner was outside mowing his lawn. The driver of the lawn mower, a 61-year-old, saw the accident and then the momentum of the crash forced the Hyundai straight for him.

The lawn mower driver was thrown from tractor and "he imprinted on the windshield of the Hyundai," according to a release from the sheriff’s office.

All three people involved are listed in stable condition at area hospitals. Deputies said the driver of the Toyota was cited for failing to yield.

