HOLLAND, Mich. - A major manufacturing facility in Holland soon shut down impacting hundreds of jobs. Yanfeng's Holland Tech Center on South Waverly Road announced its closure this week.

Officials with Yanfeng refused an on-camera or phone interview but in a statement said this facility on Waverly Road no longer aligns with the current and future needs of the company. It comes after 55 positions were cut at that location last week. The reasoning behind those job cuts were due to "cost structure."

This week Yanfeng Automotive Interiors announced the full closure of the Holland Tech Center location which would turn the company's Novi location into their headquarters and the main technical center.

Officials would not say how many people currently work at the Waverly Road location but did say that 300 positions currently housed there would transfer to the new Southview Tech Center that is currently being established at the company's Southview location in Holland. That Tech Center isn't expected to be complete until early 2020. Other Tech Center employees will be offered to relocate 150 miles to Novi if they'd like.

As for reasoning behind this major move, in a statement company officials said, "This move aligns resources closer to where our customers are located. It also enhances our efficiency as a business."

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM