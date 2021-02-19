Park Twp. man charged for assaulting woman during massage therapy appointment

Authorities said the suspect was arraigned on Thursday.

HOLLAND, Mich — A Park Township man was arraigned this week in the sexual assault of a woman at a massage parlor.

According to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened Monday, Feb. 15.

A 46-year-old Holland Township woman contacted authorities and said that at her scheduled therapy appointment at Ideal Bodyworks Massage Therapy, located on E. 16th St., she was assaulted "in a sexual manner" by a licensed massage therapist there.

Authorities located the therapist and following an interview, 47-year-old Park Township resident Matthew Owens was arrested on felony charges of criminal sexual conduct.

On Thursday, Feb. 18, Owens was arraigned in 58th District Court of Holland. He was served a $25,000 bond.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Silent Observer at www.mosotips.com or 1-877-88-SILENT.

