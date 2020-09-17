Authorities searching for missing Holland Twp. man

Jose Cuellar has been missing since Tuesday, Sept. 15.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing man.

According to authorities, 26-year-old Jose Angel Cuellar IV has not been seen since Tuesday, Sept. 15.

He was last seen at Sam's Club on North Park Drive in Holland. Cuellar was wearing his Sam's Club work uniform.

The sheriff's office said Cuellar's family hasn't heard from him in days. He does not have a vehicle.

If you see him or know where he may be, call the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office at (616) 738-4000, or Silent Observer toll free at (877)88-SILENT or (877)887-4536.

