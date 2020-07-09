Police looking for missing 13-year-old from Holland

Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 13-year-old.

An endangered missing advisory has been issued for a teen who was last seen in Holland.

Michigan State Police said Brokota R Luzar, 13, was last seen at 5404 142nd Ave. Police described the teen as been 5-foot-2 with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Brokota was wearing a black or white tank top with gray shorts with a neon stripe. He was barefoot, police said. The teen also wears black rimmed glasses.

Police said is it unknown which direction Brokota headed towards.

If you have information about Brokota's whereabouts, please contact the Michigan State Police Wayland Post at 268-792-2213.