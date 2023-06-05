x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Holland Zeeland

Zeeland woman reported missing while walking her dog found safe

The Zeeland Police Department said the 79-year-old woman reported missing Monday has been found safe.
Credit: Zeeland Police

ZEELAND, Mich. — UPDATE: As of 11:15 a.m. Monday, the Zeeland Police Department said Judith Post was found safe.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The Zeeland Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing woman.

Judith Post, 79, was last seen Monday at 8:15 a.m. Police say she had been walking her golden retriever when she walked away from her home. 

Judith is described as weighing about 130 pounds and standing 5'3" tall. She has shoulder-length gray hair. She was last seen wearing a short sleeve collared button-up shirt, white shorts and dark slip-on shoes.

Anyone with information on Judith's whereabouts is asked to contact Ottawa County Central Dispatch at 1-800-249-0911. 

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.

More Videos

In Other News

Holland Township father of five critically hurt while rollerblading; family praying for a miracle

Before You Leave, Check This Out