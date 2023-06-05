Zeeland woman reported missing while walking her dog found safe

The Zeeland Police Department said the 79-year-old woman reported missing Monday has been found safe.

ZEELAND, Mich. — UPDATE: As of 11:15 a.m. Monday, the Zeeland Police Department said Judith Post was found safe.

The Zeeland Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing woman.

Judith Post, 79, was last seen Monday at 8:15 a.m. Police say she had been walking her golden retriever when she walked away from her home.

Judith is described as weighing about 130 pounds and standing 5'3" tall. She has shoulder-length gray hair. She was last seen wearing a short sleeve collared button-up shirt, white shorts and dark slip-on shoes.

Anyone with information on Judith's whereabouts is asked to contact Ottawa County Central Dispatch at 1-800-249-0911.

