HOLLAND, Michigan — The mother of a Holland murder suspect will miss her sons trial while serving jail time. Sarah Cintron was sentenced Monday to 60 days in Ottawa County Jail. She is charged with lying to police during a felony investigation and harboring a felon.

Cintron's son, 18-year-old Juan Sandro Cabrera, is facing murder charges in the death of 14-year-old Troy "TJ" Wells back in February.

Cabrera's father, Juan Pablo Cabrera, was also charged for lying to police during the homicide investigation.

In total, five people are now facing charges related to the shooting death.

A third charge against Cintron, accessory after the fact, was dropped during the October 14 sentencing.

Police do not believe Cintron played a role in the murder, but did help Cabrera and lied to police.

Ottawa County Circuit Court Judge Karen Miedema also kept a no contact order between Cintron and Cabrera in place.This means Cintron will not be able to attend her son's trial.

