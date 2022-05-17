Three-car crash injures two in Holland Twp.

A person was pinned in their car and two were sent to the hospital after a three-car collision that blocked an intersection in Holland.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Two people are injured following a three-car crash in Holland Township, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office reports.

Deputies responded to the area of River and Douglas after hearing of a crash that was blocking the intersection around 8:08 p.m. Police found several injured individuals and one person pinned inside their car.

Investigation shows a 53-year-old man from Holland was driving a 2007 Mazda, turning left on westbound Douglas onto southbound River when he apparently failed to yield the right of way. He was struck by a 2010 Dodge driving eastbound on Douglas.

The Mazda then hit a second car that was stopped on northbound River.

The Mazda's driver and a passenger, a 48-year-old woman from Holland, were transported to Spectrum Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Dodge, a 38-year-old man from Holland, was uninjured. Police say everyone involved was wearing their seatbelts.

The crash remains under investigation by the Sheriff's Office.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.