No one hurt after Holland house fire

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, but authorities said early indications suggested it was unintentional.

HOLLAND, Mich — All the occupants of a Holland home that caught fire Thursday evening were able to get out safely, the fire department says.

According to a press release, crews were called to the home, located on East 34th Street, around 8:45 p.m.

The people living in the home were able to get out safely and told authorities there was a fire in the basement in a de-humidifier.

Crews from the city's Waverly Road station arrived on scene and saw heavy smoke inside the home. As additional firefighters started to arrive, crews were able to enter the home and confirm everyone was accounted for, locate the fire, and quickly extinguish it.

The fire department said the home had working smoke alarms, which were going off.

A portion of the basement sustained significant smoke stains and the fire department said the odor is present throughout the house, but because of how quickly crews were able to get it and put out the fire, actual fire damage is limited. Crews remained on scene for about 2 hours clearing out the smoke and monitoring the air inside.

Despite the smoke and odor, the residents should be able to re-occupy the home soon, the fire department said.

The immediate cause of the fire is unknown at this time, but authorities said early indications suggested it was unintentional.

No one was injured in the incident and it is still under investigation.

MORE HOLLAND & OTTAWA COUNTY NEWS:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.