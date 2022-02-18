No one injured in apartment fire in Holland, building is a total loss

The Red Cross is assisting the ten residents who were displaced by the fire.

HOLLAND, Michigan — An apartment fire in Holland Friday afternoon completely destroyed one building.

The Holland Fire Department and Holland Charter Township Fire Department responded to the fire at about 3:55 p.m. Friday.

Capt. Chris Tinney with Holland Fire Department told 13 ON YOUR SIDE that no one were injured in the blaze, including three cats who made it out safely.

The apartment building is home to ten residents, eight of which were at home at the time of the fire.

The apartment is believed to be a complete loss.

The apartment was located at 440 Stratford Way, Holland. The ten residents who were displaced by the fire are getting assistance from the Red Cross.

Capt. Tinney said that the cause of the fire is unknown at this time but high winds helped fan the flames and push the fire further into the residence.

