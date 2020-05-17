Ottawa County declares State of Emergency to deal with flooding

The Grand River is expected to crest around 14 feet later this week.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Ottawa County Emergency Management has declared a local State of Emergency because of heavy rains and flooding over the past few days.

The declaration will assist in coordination of additional resource, according to the county office.

In addition to the inland flooding, the Grand River will reach minor flood stage by Monday, the sheriff's office said.

A Flood Warning has also been issued in the area of Robinson Township until Sunday May 24. The Grand River is expected to crest around 14 feet later this week.

The office of Emergency Management says people should take steps to limit any damages to their property from flooding.

If you are experiencing damage from this flood event please complete a damage assessment form.

Here is additional information provided by Ottawa County Emergency Management:

WHAT TO EXPECT

Expect standing water in low lying and flood prone areas.

Expect flooding near the Grand River to begin this weekend and into early next week.

WHO TO CONTACT

Only call 9-1-1 to report emergencies.

Contact 2-1-1 for non-emergency assistance or to report damage Monday through Friday 8:00 am to 4:30 pm.

To request non-emergency assistance or report damage over the weekend, contact the non-emergency number at Ottawa County Central Dispatch at 1-800-249-0911.

Additional information will be available on the Ottawa County Emergency Management’s Facebook page.

