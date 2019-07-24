PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Since 1959, the Ottawa County Fairgrounds have been transformed into a hub of family entertainment in West Michigan every summer.

The fair has grown over the years, but certain staples of the the fair have been here for decades, said Tara Jones, the event's vendor and social media manager.

"We still have some of the same vendors and supporters that we had in the beginning," Jones said.

North Holland Reformed Church has operated a stand at the fair since 1959. Volunteers make burgers, hot dogs and specialty slices of pie for visitors.

The stand and the fair mean a lot to the church, said Carl Van Dam, a volunteer cook.

"It's just nice to see different people, meet different people and talk to different people," Van Dam said. "We'll probably be doing this forever. It goes towards good things like missions."

This year, the fair is giving away a $2,000 diamond pendant necklace as part of a contest. Jones releases clues to where its hidden every day on Facebook Live.

Several barns line the fairgrounds with a variety of animals. Kids can feed and interact with them and learn more about agriculture in the process, Jones said.

"We definitely support our local farmers here, and they support us right back," she said.

The fair runs until July 27 with Grandstand events every night, including Motocross and a rodeo.

"It's one fast week of fun [and] community," Jones said. "Friends come out, we see the same faces every year, that's the best part."

