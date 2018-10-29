PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police are asking for the public's help in finding Demetrius Dushun McKnight Jr., 25, who was last seen by his family on Oct. 19.

On Oct. 23, McKnight's vehicle was found abandoned in a parking lot on the 2000 block of Ottawa Beach Road. After that, McKnight's mother contacted police to investigate her son's abandoned vehicle, and she expressed concern about the whereabouts of her son.

Detectives with the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office have looked into several different locations and sources, and they have been unable to locate the 25-year-old.

McKnight is 6-foot-1 and weights 170 pounds. He has sleeve tattoos on both arms. He is known to frequent the Wyoming area as well as the Holland area.

Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT or tips can be sent to MOSOTIPS.com.

