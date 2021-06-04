Ottawa County police seeking information about suspicious incident in Zeeland

A pedestrian may have been forced into a white box truck which left the scene southbound on 64th Ave., police say.

ZEELAND CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating a "suspicious incident" that occurred April 5 at 12:20 p.m. near the intersection of 64th Ave. and Gordon Street in Zeeland Township.

The sheriff's office received a report of a large white box truck occupied by two people that stopped in the area of a pedestrian who was walking along the roadway.

A witness said there appeared to be an altercation that took place between the occupants of the white box truck and the pedestrian. The pedestrian may then have been forced into the white box truck which left the scene southbound on 64th Ave., according to police.

Sheriff's deputies responded to the area and were unable to locate anyone involved in this incident. The sheriff's office has received no additional calls on the incident and there have been no reports of missing persons in the surrounding area.

The sheriff's office is asking that anyone who may have observed the incident, vehicle or people involved to contact the sheriff's office at 616-738-4000, Ottawa County Central Dispatch at 1-800-249-0911, or Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT.

