HOLLAND, Michigan — The Holland Police Department is responding to a shooting in Holland.

According to Holland Public Safety, officers were dispatched to a shooting at a house near 15th Street and Central Avenue around 8 p.m.

Officers found an 18-year-old male had been shot multiple times on his back porch. He was initially transported to Holland Hospital and was then transferred to Grand Rapids in critical condition.

Officers believe the suspect left on foot and set up a perimeter. Holland Police K-9 was called to assist.

Hope College Campus Safety issued a shelter in place alert due to the safety concern, but after a K-9 search of the area, the alert was lifted.

Police worked overnight following up on leads, and witnesses say the suspect is a light-skinned black male wearing a gray hoodie. They reported the victim met with the suspect on the back porch right before the shooting happened.

Anyone with information should send an email to policetips@cityofholland.com or call detectives at 616-355-1150, or call Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT.

