HOLLAND, Mich. - A Holland preschool is being sued after a parent claims a child was hurt and left unattended. The suit says the incident happened back in January of 2015 at Gateway Preschool. At that time, the program was held inside the Holland VR Tech School which is now the Holland Language Academy.

It was on a playground on that property where a Holland father claims his son was left seriously hurt.

Court records show the Plaintiff's four-year-old was playing on a jungle gym when he fell six feet. Documents allege the boy hit a steel ladder before hitting the ice and snow covered ground, that's when the suit claims the child fractured his elbow.

The lawsuit alleges the preschool staff took the other children inside leaving the young boy alone and injured on the ground in mid 20 degree temperatures. Documents claim roughly 30 minutes later the staff went outside and found him.

The preschool responded to the allegations denying them and claiming they were untrue.

The parent is suing the preschool for negligence and intentional infliction of emotional distress. The plaintiff is seeking damages in excess of $25,000 claiming his child had medical expenses, and suffered loss of enjoyment of life, and pain and suffering, fright and shock.

We did reach out to attorneys on both sides of this case but have yet to hear back.

A pre-trial conference is set for March.

