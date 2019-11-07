HOLLAND, Mich. — A pet tortoise is missing from the back yard of a Holland Township home and the owner wants the person who took her to know she is desperate to have her back.

“We haven’t seen her in four or five days,” says owner Rachel Hopkins. “I’ve never been this long without her.”

There is a sturdy fence surrounding the backyard where Tater Tot, the 10-year-old tortoise lives.

No holes, openings or places to tunnel out have been found. Hopkins thinks someone saw the tortoise from the road, wanted her, opened the gate and took her away.

“The front gate is the only access,” says Hopkins. “She is not one to hide from us. As soon as we come out and she knows we have food, she is running to us. We think someone opened the gate and took her.”

If someone took and released the tortoise, she can find plenty of worms, grubs and mushrooms to eat in the wild, but cold temperatures could kill the animal. The owner is asking for her return, no questions asked.

“I just want my baby back,” says Hopkins. “It is just a hard thing when you have had this family member, this pet for so long. I have had her since she was a hatchling. Everyone here is just devastated.”

