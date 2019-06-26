HOLLAND, Mich. - Authorities in Ottawa County say they're searching for a suspect in an armed robbery.

The incident happened at a party store on 136th Avenue in Holland Township around 12:30 p.m.

A single suspect, described as a 6-foot-tall black male of average build, entered the party store and demanded cash. The suspect was in possession of a handgun and threatened a 33-year-old female clerk.

Authorities in Ottawa County released surveillance photos of man suspected of robbery a Holland party store at gunpoint, Wednesday June 26.

Authorities are searching for this man who is suspected of robbing an Ottawa County party store at gunpoint Wednesday, June 26.

The cashier told 13 ON YOUR SIDE that she was the only one there and the suspect came into the store and left. About 20 minutes later, he came back, pulled out a gun, held it to her side and made her empty the register.

No shots were fired and no injuries were reported.

Authorities said the suspect obtained an undisclosed amount of cash and left the store in an unknown direction.

Deputies and detectives are currently on scene, collecting evidence and interviewing witnesses.

