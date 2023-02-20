Zeeland plans for weekend 'Plaiderday Chil Crawl'

Chili. Plaid shirts. Music and friends. Need we say more? Tickets are already sold out, so put this on your calendar for next year.

ZEELAND, Mich. — Nothing beats mom's famous chili.

Except for walking around in plaid shirts with your friends in downtown Zeeland all while tasting 9 different batches of chili with live music in the background.

Whether you like beans or pasta noodles in your chili, 350 lucky ticketholders will get to feast on various batches during the annual Plaiderday Chili Crawl on Saturday, Feb. 25 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Tickets for this year's event are already sold out, so you'll want to put this on your calendar for next year.

Those who were able to pounce on tickets will get an event t-shirt, a chili tasting score card and access to all 9 chili tasting locations.

Each location will have a different chili recipe, live music and in-store promotions at retail shops. Some locations will have suggested drink specials, too.

Here's the list of chili-tasting spots:

Chili Tasting Locations Include:

Apothecary + Home (139 E. Main)

Heart in Home Real Estate Group Five Star Lakeshore – Zeeland (156 E. Main)

Frank’s (136 E. Main)

Get Togethers (152 E. Main)

Main Street Bicycle Co (201 E. Main)

StrEATS Taco Kitchen (14 S. Elm)

Tripelroot (146 East Main)

Re/ Max Lakeshore – Zeeland (109 E Main)

Zeeland Police Department & Zeeland Fire Rescue at Zeeland Farmeware (122 E. Main)

You're encouraged to turn in your completed chili-tasting scorecards and stick around for an awards ceremony plus an afterparty at Tripleroot.

