HOLLAND, Mich. - A man from Park Township was arrested Sunday morning after he brought a shotgun to a church that had several hundred people inside at the time.

Police said they received a call about a suspicious incident at a local church, and security personnel from the church said the suspect -- identified as 26-year-old Joshua Dean Foster -- made a comment about having a shotgun in his vehicle and was headed to another church, Shekinah Revival Ministries.

Officers responded to Shekinah Revival Ministries and found Foster's vehicle in the parking lot. He was found on the balcony inside the church but left his shotgun and ammunition in his car.

Foster was arrested on scene and charged by the Ottawa County Prosecutor's Office with carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle, no insurance, driving with a suspended license and the unlawful use of a license plate.

He was arraigned out of 58th District Court and bonded out of the Holland Police Lockup.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.