HOLLAND, Michigan — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is retracting their statement that 23-year-old Claudio Estrada Jr. is the primary suspect in Saturday morning's fatal shooting of a teen at a Hampton Inn in Holland.

Troy 'TJ' Wells was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds around midnight. He was brought to Holland Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police issued an arrest warrant for Estrada and the Ottawa County Prosecutor's Office issued open murder and felony firearm charges against him on Saturday afternoon. Sunday, the Sheriff's Office said Estrada turned himself in to the Hidalgo Police Department in Texas after relatives in Michigan told him about the warrant.

"Through investigation with Texas authorities and after an interview with Mr. Estrada, it is not believed that Estrada was in Michigan at the time of Wells murder," a statement from the Sheriff's Office said.

Estrada was released from police custody in Texas after being held for a short time. Ottawa County Sheriff's Office Cpt. Mark Bennett said that the warrant has been canceled and they will move to drop the charges on Monday.

Police said detectives received false and misleading information from some witnesses that led to Estrada being named a suspect.

Detectives are investigating a new suspect who is an 18-year-old Holland man.

The Ottawa County Prosecutor's Office will discuss with investigators new charges in connection to the murder and possible charges for giving false information to police.

