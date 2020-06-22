Police in Holland investigate car dealership break-ins linked to others in Kent and Ottawa counties

Police were searching for the suspect in a hit and run and saw three vehicles leaving the dealership.

HOLLAND, Michigan — A call for a hit and run ended up leading officers into an investigation of multiple stolen vehicles from a car dealership in the Holland area.

The department of public safety responded to the initial call Monday, June 22 around 5:45 a.m. near 870 Chicago Drive.

The department said in a release that officers attempted to stop the vehicles but ended their pursuit after a chase onto M-6 into Kent County.

After further investigation, Holland Police said the dealership was broken into and the vehicles leaving the scene had just been stolen from the dealership. Two of the three vehicles have been recovered in Kent County. Police did not provide information on how the two vehicles were recovered.

The Department of Public Safety said this incident is believed to be related to another incident on June 18 where 2 vehicles were stolen form the dealership at 1127 Central Avenue.

One of those vehicles has been recovered in Grand Rapids. It is also believed these incidents are related to other recent stolen vehicles from dealerships in Ottawa County and the Grand Rapids/Kent County area.

Holland Police said they are working with other law enforcement agencies in West Michigan and they are asking anyone with information to contact the Holland Department of Public Safety at 616-355-1150 or email investigators at policetips@cityofholland.com. People can also remain anonymous and contact Silent Observer by calling 1-877-887-4536, texting OCMTIP and your message to 274637 or you may go online and submit a tip using the online form at www.mosotips.com.

