Police in Holland looking for 2 missing children

According to police the two children ran away from their foster home Sunday night.

HOLLAND, Mich — Police are asking for the public's help to locate two missing children who ran away from their foster homes.

Holland Police are looking for Juan Emerson Garcia-Yax, 16, and his 8-year-old sister, Emelyn Garcia-Yax. According to police, both children were reported as having run away on E 25th St. in Holland on Sunday night.

Police said the children originally entered the U.S in March as unaccompanied minors seeking asylum in the U.S., having come from Guatemala. The legal process was started for them through the Office of Refugee Resettlement and they were placed into their foster home in Holland.

According to the department, Juan left a note for the foster parents expressing his gratitude but indicated that they needed to leave to take care of "personal matters".

No cars were taken from the home and police contacted bus companies and Amtrak but no passengers matching the description of the children were spotted.

The children have one known relative in the U.S, but he resides in the state of New York and has not heard anything from the children. At this time it is unknown where the children may be headed or their method of transportation, police said.

Police provided the following descriptions of the children:

Juan is described as a Hispanic male, approximately 5’1" tall, weighing about 110 pounds. He has shorter, straight black hair, brown eyes and has a very dark complexion.

Emelyn is described as a Hispanic female, about 4’6" tall, weighing about 90 pounds. She has long, straight black hair, brown eyes with a dark complexion.

Anyone who has information that may help in this investigation is asked to contact the Holland Department of Public Safety at 616-355-1150 or email investigators at policetips@cityofholland.com.

