Police in Holland looking for 4 suspects after Sprint store robbery

HOLLAND, Michigan — Police are looking for four people after a Sprint store was broken into Thursday afternoon.

It happened just before 2 p.m. at 1111 South Washington Avenue in Holland. Police said they stole some merchandise and left in a newer white Chevy Impala that was parked nearby. The vehicle was seen leaving South on South Washington Avenue.

Later a deputy from the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department spotted the vehicle going East on I-196 near M-6 headed toward Grand Rapids. Police said the car was traveling at a high rate of speed during heavy traffic conditions and after a brief pursuit the deputy deiced to stop.

Holland Police Detectives are investigating and anyone with information is asked to call 616-355-1150 or Silent Observer at 1-877-887-4536.

