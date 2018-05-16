HOLLAND, Mich. - The Holland Civic Center saw dollar signs Wednesday as a massive donation was officially announced.

As we first reported, Elsa Prince is putting $1 million towards the $16 million renovation of the Civic Center. That donation would go towards improving the outdoor marketplace.

But the efforts to raise funds for the Civic Center project aren't over.

So far, fundraisers have managed to collect about $450,000 from additional donors, but they're still looking for more.

Those raising the funds, announced a brick program that would help off-set costs.

"We are offering an opportunity for donors to buy a brick. What a great way to honor a loved one or maybe get it in memory of someone," Cindy Pocock, the fundraising campaign Co-Chair, said.

"The bricks will be paved at the entrance of the Civic Center and will be a permanent part of the Civic Center place."

Mayor De Boer says she hopes they can raise an additional $500,000 through donations but any little bit helps. She says she's just excited to see all of the effort being made to make downtown Holland a go-to destination.

"With all the development that's happening right across the street here," she said as she pointed toward downtown.

"That huge parking deck that's coming, by next Spring we'll have the 11 cinemas with people able to eat and drink at their seats and we don't know the corner business yet I'm sure that's going to be great news when that comes. HopCat is coming in there halfway through the block so there's just so many things that are exciting that are going on that are spurring even more investment in the city and its development. It's just a wonderful time to be alive in Holland, Michigan," DeBoer added.

The Mayor says the Civic Center construction is on schedule and is expected to open this fall.

