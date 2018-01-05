WEST OLIVE, Mich. - The Ottawa County Prosecuting Attorney says the Holland Department of Public Safety Officer who fired a the shot that killed Matthew Hartman on April 22 will not face criminal charges.

Ronald Frantz says Officer Joseph Slenk acted with legal justification when he fired his rifle. Frantz says that from the officers perspective Mary Hartman's life was in imminent danger, saying "Slenk acted within the law, which allows the use of deadly force to defend another who is facing a threat of deadly force."

Hartman was the prime suspect who investigators believe shot and killed two people in Muskegon on the morning of April 22. He then drove back to his home in West Olive, which is where he was met by officers.

Ottawa County Deputies responding to texts from Mary Hartman were positioned near the West Olive Estates home shared by the Hartmans. Two Holland Department of Public Safety Officers were sent to the location in an armored vehicle.

Mary Hartman texted dispatch that Matthew Hartman intended "suicide by cop," and then she texted, "Help me" and "he is going to kill me next."

Frantz says that shortly before 9 a.m. Matthew Hartman exited a side door of the home, while holding a handgun to his wife's head. He did not respond to shouts and directives to drop the weapon. When the armored vehicle pulled into position, Officer Slenk fired one shot killing Mr. Hartman.

Mary Hartman was interviewed by the Ottawa County Sheriff's Department. The shooting investigation was handed over to the Michigan State Police. They recovered a handgun near Matthew Hartman's body. It was fully loaded with a live round in the chamber. All responding officers and and witnesses either filled out a report or were interviewed.

There were no body camera video recordings, dash camera recordings or surveillance videos of the shooting.

Frantz says Matt Hartman drove to Muskegon with his wife as a hostage. He shot and killed Jordan Carey and wounded a woman at a home on Merrill Street. He then took his wife back to their West Olive home, where the deadly standoff occurred.

