HOLLAND, Mich. - The Holland community had its first opportunity to provide input about the future of Holland’s waterfront at a kickoff event on Saturday, at the Holland Civic Center.

It was an open house style event with various stations with maps of the waterfront, where people could write their own suggestions.

The project involves the stretch east of South Shore Village along Lake Macatawa and the Macatawa River to Holland Energy Park, and northwest to Dunton Park. The James De Young Power plant is near the center where the river empties into Lake Macatawa.

People can tour the James De Young Power Plant site on Saturday, Oct. 27 and Saturday, Nov. 3. The events are free, but are RSVP only. There will be three 30 minute tours starting at 9:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

For more information, or to RSVP for an event, you can go to the Waterfront Holland project website.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

