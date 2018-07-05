HOLLAND, Mich. - A Friday night traffic stop near Maple Avenue Ministries led to four people held at gunpoint by police. The incident was caught on camera by the church's pastor, Denise Grier.

Grier watched the whole incident from her office window that overlooks the church parking lot. She and number of others feel the police could have handled the situation differently.

"I heard someone say something like put your hands up where we can see them," she told 13 On Your Side.

As she saw the situation play out, she allowed others to as well. She recorded the incident on her phone via Facebook live and she wasn't happy with what she saw.

"A rifle at the head of someone visibly for the person lying there—in my opinion for the most part defenseless—that is the primary issue," Grier said.

Just hours after video was posted on Facebook, Holland Police posted their side of the story.

They say a suspect involved in a domestic situation with a handgun earlier that day was in the car and was believed to be armed. Everyone was ordered out of the car at gunpoint. The suspect, Jalen Anthony, was arrested for domestic assault and the gun was recovered.

The driver was arrested, cited and released for a driving offense. The two other passengers were released minutes after the stop.

One of those released was Grier's nephew.

Despite the fact that one of the people involved was charged with domestic assault, she says that doesn't change a thing. She believes a conversation needs to be had.

"I also hope that we can begin a local conversation that can fit into the framework of a national conversation about this whole idea of trauma in our communities and the way that is perpetuated in many places and spaces in policy and practice."

Holland Police sent us a statement on Monday regarding the incident:

We have a difficult time with any more response, as this entire original story is based on a facebook video, with immediate comments accusing us of excessive force, and facebook comments by people trying to make this into a race issue. If you compare widely accepted police training across the country on how to deal with high risk traffic stops involving weapons, to how this incident was handled by our officers, they match. We have done high risk stops like this plenty of times, on similar situations involving reports of crimes with weapons, regardless of the race of the victims involved, suspects involved or witnesses involved. There are other accusations made against the officers, that are just not true at all. It is hard to respond to these types of accusations, when they are based on such a false narrative and inaccurate accounts of what our officers did."

A community conversation is took place at Maple Avenue Ministries Monday night. The group followed up with a rally in the parking lot where the incident occurred.

The Holland Police Department also released an updated press release on Monday night:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM