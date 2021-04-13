Restaurant owner who was in jail says rights were violated

Marlena Pavlos-Hackney wants a refund of $15,000 in fines and contempt findings dropped.

A western Michigan restaurant owner who spent four nights in jail for violating coronavirus-related orders is firing back weeks later.

Marlena Pavlos-Hackney wants a refund of $15,000 in fines and contempt findings dropped. An attorney for Pavlos-Hackney says her rights were violated during a contentious court hearing on March 19.

State regulators yanked Pavlos-Hackney's food license in January for serving indoor diners and breaking other rules related to COVID-19. But the restaurant, Marlena's Bistro and Pizzeria in Holland, stayed open in defiance. Pavlos-Hackney was arrested and spent four nights in jail until authorities were convinced that her restaurant would stay closed.