HOLLAND, Mich. - According to the National Association of School Nurses, only 39 percent of schools have school nurses. But in the Holland area, that number is way higher. And an event Thursday, Oct. 3 was geared toward making sure it stays that way.

Holland Hospital's School Nurse Program covers Holland, Holland Christian, West Ottawa, Hamilton and Fennville school districts.

Organizers say having a school nurse is more important than you think.

"They don't just do the bumps and bruises you think about a school nurse doing," said Colleen Pedok of Holland Hospital.

"They do medications. We have a lot of students who have asthma or diabetes. 88 percent of the students who go see the school nurse go back to the classroom rather than being sent home unnecessarily."

