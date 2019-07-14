HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is investigating after Long Range Archery and Firearms was broken into early Sunday morning.

Police said they responded to the burglary alarm at the store on Van Ommen Drive in Holland Township at 4:55 a.m.

The sheriff's office said when officers arrived, they confirmed that the store had been burglarized. Police searched the store and the surrounding areas, but the suspects were not located.

Investigators say there appeared to be four suspects involved who were driving a dark colored SUV. They stole several firearms from the store.

Also early Sunday morning, a gun store in Sparta was broken into. The Kent County Sheriff's Office did not disclose if anything was stolen, but they did confirm Imperial Gunworx was broken into.

Another Kent County gun store was also broken into on Wednesday morning. Around 2:47 a.m. police responded to a glass break alarm at Barracks 616 in Cascade Township. Preliminary information indicated that 23 handguns were stolen.

The Kent County Sheriff's Office said four people were seen entering the store and stealing the guns.

Law enforcement has not indicated if these burglaries are connected, but the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office said it is working with surrounding agencies while they investigate.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT or www.mosotips.com.

