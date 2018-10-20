HOLLAND, Mich. - Police in Holland are investigation a sexual assault that happened early Saturday morning.

According to police, around 2 a.m., two 21-year-old Hope College students were walking east on the sidewalk on 14th Street near College Avenue. Police say the victim was walking a short distance behind her friend when she was approached from behind by a man who grabbed her and "forcibly touched" her.

The victim's friend heard the commotion, turned around and started yelling at the suspect. The suspect let go of the victim and both women ran from the area. It is believe the suspect left the area on foot, although the victim and friend did not see which direction he left.

The suspect is described as a light-skinned, possible Hispanic man with shaggy brown hair and medium build. He was about 5'5" tall and wearing a Detroit Lions jersey with a grey hooded sweatshirt underneath. Officers were able to obtain surveillance footage from a nearby business and released a photo to the community, in hopes the community can identify the suspect.

Police do not know if this incident is related to one from last weekend. The incidents are similar, however police say the suspect descriptions are not and will continue to investigate both incidents.

Anyone who has information that may help in this investigation is asked to contact the Holland Department of Public Safety at (616) 355-1150 or email investigators at policetips@cityofholland.com. Persons wishing to remain anonymous may contact Silent Observer by calling 1-877-887-4536, texting OCMTIP and your message to 274637 or you may go online and submit a tip using the online form at www.mosotips.com.

